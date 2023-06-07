Moeen Ali Once Again Returns to England’s Ashes Squad After Abrupt Retirement

Warwickshire spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men’s Test squad for the first two Ashes Test matches against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June 2023.

He replaces Somerset’s Jack Leach, who was withdrawn from the original 16-player squad on Sunday after sustaining a low back stress fracture, which rules him out of the five-match Ashes Test series.

Ali, 35, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, has reversed his decision following discussions with Test Captain Ben Stokes, Test Head Coach Brendon McCullum, and Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Rob Key.

The Birmingham-born off-spinner will be looking to add to his 64 Test caps. He has scored 2,914 Test runs and has 195 wickets at Test level. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the first Test at Edgbaston on 18 June.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said: “We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.

The England party will report to Birmingham on Monday 12 June. They are due to practice at Edgbaston from Tuesday 13 June.

Here is the complete squad for Ashes Series;