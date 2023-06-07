Govt Announces Mega Projects for Out-of-School Children in Islamabad

The Planning Commission under the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has allocated funds for two mega projects for out-of-school children (OOSC) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the official Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24 document available with ProPakistani, the federal government is set to launch two projects in Islamabad called “Out of School Children Project” and “National Fund for Addressing the Crisis of Out of School Children.”

For this purpose, the government has approved a total cost of Rs. 200 million for the OOSC Project, out of which Rs. 150 million has been allocated in the upcoming PSDP 2023-24.

For the National Fund, the government has approved a total cost of Rs. 25.1 billion with Rs. 100 million allocated in the fiscal year 2023-24.

This comes after Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, promised to enroll nearly 52,000 OOSC in ICT by 30 June this year.

He directed the Ministry’s officials to allocate Rs. 200 million for two years to the National Education Foundation (NEF).

The Minister also expressed concern over Pakistan’s poor performance in addressing OOSC. He also announced the launch of the “Zero OOSC” initiative in Islamabad in collaboration with NGOs and the private sector.