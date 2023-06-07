Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 to be Launched Tomorrow

Pakistan Economic Survey, containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23, will be launched in a ceremony on Thursday (tomorrow).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar, will chair the launching ceremony of the Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year.

The Economic Survey will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy including Agriculture, Manufacturing & Industry, Services, Energy, Information Technology & Telecom, Capital Markets, Health, Education, Transport and Communication, etc.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding Inflation, Trade and Payments, Public Debt, Population, Employment, Climate Change, and Social Protections will also be described in detail in the economic survey.