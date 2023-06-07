Sindh Govt to Release Salaries and Pensions Early

To provide relief to the masses, the Sindh government has decided to release salaries and pensions to employees before Eid-ul-Azha. This decision was made as the public is facing high inflation and the ongoing crisis has even affected festivities.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, government employees will receive their salaries on 23 June, about a week before Eid. Retired employees will also receive their pensions on the same date.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted earlier this month that Eid ul Azha will likely fall on 29 June. PMD also stated that major cities are expected to have cloudy weather during the Dhul-Hajj moon sighting on 19 June.

While the official announcement is still pending based on the moon sighting, PMD suggests that the moon will be visible for over an hour after sunset.