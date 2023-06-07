Surging Demand for Schools Leads to Extended Waiting Lists in Dubai

Enrollment in Dubai schools is increasing as fewer families are leaving the emirate, resulting in longer waiting lists.

New schools are being built, and some schools have implemented a one-out, one-in policy to accommodate the extra students. Families now prefer to stay in Dubai for the long term, rather than temporarily.

Previously, about 10% of students in Taaleem schools would leave due to family relocation, but now it has dropped to 1.5%. Parents are buying homes instead of renting, contributing to this change.

Schools across UAE are facing challenges as the demand for enrollment exceeds available seats in UK curriculum schools.

To address the demand, Taaleem has announced the opening of two new schools. Dubai British School Jumeirah will open in August 2023, and another school will open in Mira in 2024.

Overbooked schools like Dubai Emirates Hills have waiting lists of around 150 students. In March, Dubai’s private school population exceeded 300,000 for the first time, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The population growth in Dubai is driven by migration, and the government aims to reach a population of 5.8 million by 2040. Dubai is now seen as a place for long-term settlement.

Campbell Douglas, President and CEO of Gems Wellington Academy (GWA) Al Khail, stated that the city’s expansion and meeting the educational needs of its residents are key priorities.

He further noted that the GWA will be at full capacity by September as it already has waiting lists in primary and secondary year groups.