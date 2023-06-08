Departmental Sports Teams are Returning After Budget 2023-24

Pakistan government is set to restore departmental sports teams after the announcement of budget 2023-24.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced the revival of departmental sports after coming to power. In a significant move to promote sports and enhance competition, the Pakistani government is now finally set to establish departmental teams in various disciplines. The departments will be set up following the upcoming budget announcement for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Several departments have allocated funds to form these teams and enable their participation in domestic competitions, signaling a renewed focus on sporting excellence. The eagerly anticipated budget is scheduled for 9th June and it is expected to shed light on the specific allocation of funds for this specific purpose.

Among the departments prepared to embrace this endeavor are SSGC, SBP, Pakistan Customs, KPT, NBP, Railways, Wapda, Police, and several others, which are all geared up to form teams in diverse sporting fields. However, it is worth noting that the renowned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has opted not to participate in resurrecting its sports teams, despite its illustrious history in Pakistani domestic sports.

Enthusiasm is soaring as officials from various departments engage in the signing of contracts with talented players across multiple disciplines, with cricket, hockey, and athletics taking the forefront. Emerging cricketers, in particular, have garnered significant attention, while it remains to be seen whether the rest of the sports will also be promoted equally.

As Pakistan eagerly awaits the budget announcement, the establishment of departmental sports teams is anticipated to reinvigorate the nation’s sporting landscape, fostering talent, and revitalizing competitions across various disciplines.