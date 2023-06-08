PHF Announces Announces Probables for Asian Champions Trophy in India

In preparation for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a national training camp comprising 45 players.

The objective of the camp is to select and train the national players, and alongside this, the federation has also revealed the new management for the senior hockey team.

Colonel (R) Omar Sabir has been designated as the manager of the senior team, while Olympians Rehan Butt and Muhammad Saqlain have been included in the coaching panel.

This decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, the Chairman of the Selection Committee, with the participation of other officials.

The national training camp, organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, is set to commence on June 12th at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

This camp holds great significance as part of the preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from August 3rd to 12th in Chandigarh, India.

Here is the list of selected players for the camp.