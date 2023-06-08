Govt Has ‘Plan B’ If Talks With IMF Fail: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government has a plan B in case the government fails to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the question-answer session at the unveiling of the Economic Survey (2022-23) on Thursday, the finance minister said that the State Minister for Finance Aysha Ghaus Pasha reportedly told a finance committee that there is no plan B but the fact is that we have a plan-B.

The minister said that in case talks with the Fund fail, Pakistan will go for the backup plan.

While briefing members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance recently, the State Minister reportedly said that there is no plan B if talks with IMF fail.

“Let me say with clarity there were no other options being contemplated upon under Plan B in case of no revival of the Fund programme as the government was committed to reviving the IMF program by completing the pending 9th review,” Pasha reportedly said.