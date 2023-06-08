PIA Increases Direct Flights to Gilgit Before Summer Holidays

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased the number of direct flights from Islamabad to Gilgit Baltistan (GB), following an increase in tourists due to the school summer vacations.

The national flag carrier will now operate two flights per day, up from one. The flights will depart from Islamabad Airport at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and arrive in Gilgit at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively.

The increased number of flights is expected to make it easier and more convenient for tourists to travel to Gilgit. The region is a popular tourist destination, known for its stunning scenery, including the Karakoram Mountains and the Hunza Valley.

It is important to note that earlier this year, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to increase the number of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Gilgit-Baltistan. This was in response to a request from Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, the GB Chief Secretary, who expressed his gratitude for the decision in a news release in March 2023.