Travel Plan Issued for Babusar Top as Tourism Season Draws Near

With the summer season in full effect and vacations inbound, the tourism season is set to begin soon.

Unfortunately, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mansehra has shared a travel advisory, requesting tourists and locals not to travel through Babusar Pass amid bad weather conditions and the risk of an avalanche.

He added that further updates would be shared after the road has been completely cleared. DC Mansehra said that tourists should avoid traveling to Babusar Top until the weather settles.

On the other hand, officials say that after seven months of the closure of Dara Babusar, the access of tourists has been ensured by removing snow. Many tourists have already reached Babusar Top through the snowy corridors.

Babusar Pass, 13,700 feet above sea level, remains inaccessible to tourists from October to June due to snowfall. A massive influx of tourists is expected in the region once the Babusar pathway clears.