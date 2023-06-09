CAFU is Hiring for 100+ Positions in UAE

CAFU, the UAE-based on-demand car services platform, is professionals across the region, including in Canada. It wants to grow its team with skilled individuals who can meet consumer demands and develop innovative solutions.

To create a diverse working environment, CAFU has launched a recruitment campaign. It has over 100 vacant positions for engineers, product designers, software developers, and more.

CAFU is actively looking for individuals who are ready to shape the future of mobility and redefine the car services sector.

Working at CAFU comes with benefits like flexible hours, competitive salaries, and equity in the company through stock options. Interested candidates can find more information on CAFU’s website.

How to Apply

To apply for a position at CAFU, please visit its official careers page. There you can find more information about the available positions and the application process.

About CAFU

CAFU is a UAE-based on-demand car services platform. It offers a convenient way for customers to refuel their vehicles by delivering fuel directly to their location.

With the CAFU mobile app, users can request fuel delivery whenever they need it, eliminating the need to go to a gas station. CAFU makes refueling easier and more convenient for customers in the UAE.