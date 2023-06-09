Dubai to Get Its Own AI Centre

Dubai has launched the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), a dedicated hub for AI, as part of its move to become a leading player in the $111 billion AI industry.

The center, located at Emirates Towers in AREA 2071, will help government entities in implementing future technologies across various sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Dubai Future Foundation announced the launch.

He highlighted Dubai’s commitment to adopting AI and staying at the forefront of global technology innovation.

The DCAI will train 1,000 government employees from more than 30 entities in generative AI. The center also plans to launch pilot projects, improve government services, enhance employee productivity, and support local and global advanced technology startups.

To oversee the implementation of DCAI’s goals, the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Media Council, and Dubai Digital Authority will collaborate with relevant authorities.

This includes developing AI-related legislation, attracting top global technological solutions, and nurturing national talent.

The launch of the Dubai Centre for AI aligns with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to position Dubai as a global leader in preparing for emerging opportunities and shaping the future.

It comes at a time when the generative AI sector is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2022 to $110.8 billion by 2030, with generative AI accounting for 10% of all data produced by 2025.