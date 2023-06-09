Changan Pakistan Shares Mysterious Message Hinting Toward an Exciting Reveal

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has quickly become one of the major players in the Pakistani car market. Its lineup of cars, which includes Karvaan MPV, Alsvin sedan, and Oshan X7 SUV have become popular choices among new car buyers.

The automaker has released a mystery teaser picture on its Facebook page. On June 1, the brand unveiled a mysterious image that has fans and followers wondering what’s next.

The teaser image reads, “Ray of light is calling you,” accompanied by a call for action that says “Stay tuned 09.06.2023”. The message now has around 300,000 Facebook followers.

Master Changan’s teaser has piqued fans’ interest. While the social media team remains tight-lipped regarding the imminent disclosure, insiders close to the matter say that this unveiling will start a new chapter for Oshan X7, possibly a new version or communication campaign.

The internet is buzzing with anticipation regarding Changan's big reveal.