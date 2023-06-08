Kia Names Its Upcoming Toyota Hilux Fighter

Drive, an Australian automotive publication, revealed that Kia had trademarked a name for one of its vehicles in numerous countries, including Australia and New Zealand. The Korean carmaker’s future pick-up truck may be called ‘Kia Tasman.’

The name was filed in the “automobiles” and “trucks” categories. The Trans-Tasman connection and the Tasman Sea that divides Australia and New Zealand are of great significance in the land down under.

Abel Janszoon Tasman, the first European to find Tasmania Island, inspired the name. The 1964–1975 Tasman Series in Australia and New Zealand was a popular off-season race series for Formula One drivers.

The forthcoming Kia pick-up truck is mostly developed in Australia, hence its moniker. The automaker has been developing a diesel-powered pick-up truck since 2020.

Kia’s Hilux challenger may use the Genesis GV80’s Smartstream D3.0 turbodiesel 6-cylinder engine. If that is the case, Kia “Tasman” will be Australia’s most powerful diesel pick-up truck with 278 hp and 588 Nm of torque.

According to the reports, Kia’s upcoming pick-up truck has a ladder-frame chassis and a 1,000-kg payload. The remaining details about the truck shall be shared upon its official unveiling.