Etihad Airways Announces Huge Discounts on Airfares for Summer Travel

Etihad Airways has announced a special discount on airfares for summer travel. From 9 to 15 June, passengers can enjoy discounts on Economy and Business class tickets for flights between 3 July and 30 September this year.

Speaking about the offer, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Etihad Airways, Arik De, stated that the airline wants to help travelers plan their summer holidays. This campaign comes at the right time to assist travelers in booking their vacations and enjoying a break away from home.

Economy class fares for a trip to Muscat start at AED 295, while Business class fares start at AED 995. For Istanbul, Economy class fares start at AED 895.

As far as an Economy class trip to Paris is concerned, fares start from AED 2,795, while Economy class fares to Manchester start at AED 2,495.

Additionally, other destinations included in this offer are Munich, Zurich, Geneva, Amsterdam, Milan, Casablanca, Dublin, and Chicago.

Here is the table showing Etihad Airways airfares from Abu Dhabi to popular destinations:

Class From To Price Business Abu Dhabi Muscat AED 995 Business Abu Dhabi Casablanca AED 10,995 Business Abu Dhabi Milan AED 13,495 Business Abu Dhabi Munich AED 13,995 Business Abu Dhabi Amsterdam AED 14,995 Business Abu Dhabi Zurich AED 14,995 Business Abu Dhabi Geneva AED 15,995 Business Abu Dhabi Dublin AED 15,995 Business Abu Dhabi Chicago AED 19,995 Economy Abu Dhabi Muscat AED 295 Economy Abu Dhabi Istanbul AED 895 Economy Abu Dhabi Zurich AED 2,395 Economy Abu Dhabi Geneva AED 2,495 Economy Abu Dhabi Manchester AED 2,495 Economy Abu Dhabi Munich AED 2,695 Economy Abu Dhabi Paris AED 2,795 Economy Abu Dhabi Amsterdam AED 2,995

