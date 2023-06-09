Etihad Airways Announces Huge Discounts on Airfares for Summer Travel

Etihad Airways has announced a special discount on airfares for summer travel. From 9 to 15 June, passengers can enjoy discounts on Economy and Business class tickets for flights between 3 July and 30 September this year.
Speaking about the offer, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Etihad Airways, Arik De, stated that the airline wants to help travelers plan their summer holidays. This campaign comes at the right time to assist travelers in booking their vacations and enjoying a break away from home.
Economy class fares for a trip to Muscat start at AED 295, while Business class fares start at AED 995. For Istanbul, Economy class fares start at AED 895.
As far as an Economy class trip to Paris is concerned, fares start from AED 2,795, while Economy class fares to Manchester start at AED 2,495.
Additionally, other destinations included in this offer are Munich, Zurich, Geneva, Amsterdam, Milan, Casablanca, Dublin, and Chicago.
Here is the table showing Etihad Airways airfares from Abu Dhabi to popular destinations:
|Class
|From
|To
|Price
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Muscat
|AED 995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Casablanca
|AED 10,995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Milan
|AED 13,495
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Munich
|AED 13,995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Amsterdam
|AED 14,995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Zurich
|AED 14,995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Geneva
|AED 15,995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Dublin
|AED 15,995
|Business
|Abu Dhabi
|Chicago
|AED 19,995
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Muscat
|AED 295
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Istanbul
|AED 895
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Zurich
|AED 2,395
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Geneva
|AED 2,495
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Manchester
|AED 2,495
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Munich
|AED 2,695
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Paris
|AED 2,795
|Economy
|Abu Dhabi
|Amsterdam
|AED 2,995
Via Arabian Business