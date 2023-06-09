Explore These 5 Iconic Attractions on Your Next Vacation in Dubai

Dubai is one of the leading metropolises in the world offering amazing tourist attractions, which make you visit this city multiple times. The city is home to several spots that are either “biggest,” “tallest,” or “largest.”

It has recently announced another mega-project called Palm Jebel Ali, which is bigger than Palm Jumeirah. It is going to be the “biggest” artificial group of islands in the world, only made for tourism and leisure.

Although visiting Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden is pretty common, the city offers much more than that. You can take a stroll at other attractive spots in Dubai on your next visit. Here are some of them:

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park, which is as big as 119 hectares of land, has nearly 3,000 animals. Visitors can experience African Village housing animals from African content only.

It also has an African Desert Safari drive-through and an Asian Village, with species from Asia.

Mushrif Park Trails

Mushrif Park Dubai is a favorite destination of nature lovers. Dubai Municipality added massive 50-km-long cycling tracks in 2021.

These tracks attract professional and enthusiastic cyclists from all over the world. With its view, the park is an experience of a lifetime whenever you get a chance to cycle through its trails in the middle of 70,000 trees.

Umm Suqueim Beach

UAE, especially Dubai, is already famous for its diverse beaches. One of those is Umm Suqueim Beach, which has multiple water sports, safe swimming services, and vast walkways.

For, cuisine lovers, the beach also has several eateries, along with a public library for those who love to read while sitting in front of the sea and enjoying the cool sea breeze and sound of waves.

Dubai Frame

The stunning Dubai Frame is one of the most attractive architectural wonders in the city. It is located in the middle of Old Dubai and New Dubai, giving an amazing view to the tourists on both sides.

The 48-floored structure has a glass walkway, with galleries featuring Dubai’s past and future.

Pond Parks

Dubai is home to a number of beautiful Pond Parks located in areas such as Al Nahda, Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Al Qusais 3, and Al Khawaneej. These parks offer a serene escape from the bustling city, as they feature peaceful ponds surrounded by lush greenery.

Within these tranquil settings, visitors can find small outlets run by local traders, inviting walkways, and charming fountains.

Whether you’re looking to relax, take a leisurely stroll, or simply enjoy the company of your family, these Pond Parks provide a perfect spot to unwind and create lasting memories together.