IMARAT Group Launches the World’s Tiniest Carbon Report

IMARAT Group is taking the lead in Pakistan’s real estate sector regarding sustainability and green development.

In its stead to integrate Environment, Social, & Governance (ESG) principles, IMARAT has launched the world’s tiniest carbon report, literally the size of 1inc x 1.5 inc, whereby they have declared the group’s carbon footprint.

The tiny report comes with an amiable poem preaching the need to go green for Pakistan, together with a QR code to be scanned at the back. Here’s how the poem goes;

“Behold, the world’s tiniest carbon report,

A small size, but climate change support.

No printing needed for 41 pages, we say,

Saving 82 kgs CO2e, equivalent of driving 300kms away!

Magazines emit carbon, it’s true,

Paper, ink, and transportation, they accrue.

Sustainability, for us, now takes the lead,

Scan the QR code for full report to read.”

IMARAT has introduced multiple groundbreaking initiatives related to ESG. One such initiative is TameerSeTaleem, which promotes the reuse of construction waste material for the rehabilitation of underprivileged schools in underserved areas.

They have also conducted a massive Tree Plantation Drive, planting more than 2 lac trees in their central project, “Islamabad Downtown.” The company has implemented company-wide training programs to build human capital and has launched the Green Campaign to calculate the carbon footprint of their office buildings.

In 2022, they organized the Flood Relief Campaign to support flood affectees and initiated the Invest Right campaign to educate clients about fraudulent real estate practices. Additionally, they provide timely construction updates and hold meetups to maintain accountability to stakeholders.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, commented on their carbon report initiative, “As the 5th most affected country by climate change, it is important to invest in green initiatives in Pakistan. The tiniest report in the world is our twist on the importance of innovation to aware the masses about the implications of the carbon footprint on our planet Earth.”

To learn more about IMARAT’s ESG initiatives, head over to their *ESG webpage!*

In their annual report, IMARAT disclosed the total carbon emissions from their office buildings for the year to be around approximately 8325.03 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). The company shared its 3- step long process of calculations; the collection of energy and non-energy resources and their final calculation with emissions coefficients.

In line with the country’s robust efforts, IMARAT Group also aims to maintain its greenhouse gas emissions. The current estimates lie within a moderate range that they aim to further reduce by 50% by the year 2030.

IMARAT has outlined four areas for reducing carbon emissions: transportation (incentivizing carpooling, hybrid cars, and public transport), waste reduction, energy efficiency using ESG-compliant technologies, and ESG integration in the supply chain.

To explore more into the ESG initiatives and carbon footprint of IMARAT Group, read the full carbon report now! It might be tiny but it holds a significant impact for a greener and more sustainable world.