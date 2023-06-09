Solar Panels About to Get Much Cheaper as Govt Unveils Big Relief in Budget 2023-23

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 9, 2023 | 5:42 pm

The federal government has proposed 0% tax on parts of solar PV modules panels manufacturing, machinery, and equipment, the Finance Bill 2023-24, which is available with ProPakistani, has revealed.

According to the document, 0% tax has been proposed on sun simulator, glass lifter, tabber stringer, hi-speed layup station with ROBOT, motorized visual inspection, buffer before bussing, multi-station for bussing, centering conveyor with visual inspection, fully automatic or semi-automatic laminator with centering, loading, and unloading.

ALSO READ

0% tax has also been proposed on automatic inline framing machine, automatic silicon dispenser, direction changer with 90-degree rotator, centering conveyor for sun simulator, hi-pot test equipment, electroluminescence (EL) tester, motorized conveyor, EVA/black sheet cutting machine, ribbon cutting and bending machine, lab test equipment, conveyor belt, laser cutting machine for cell, and cell sorting machine and tester.

ProPK Staff

lens

TikToker Shahtaj Khan is Back With a Captivating Video in See-Through Black Shirt
Read more in lens

proproperty

Chairman CDA Reports Progress on Islamabad Expressway’s Eastern Carriageway
Read more in proproperty
close
>