Solar Panels About to Get Much Cheaper as Govt Unveils Big Relief in Budget 2023-23

The federal government has proposed 0% tax on parts of solar PV modules panels manufacturing, machinery, and equipment, the Finance Bill 2023-24, which is available with ProPakistani, has revealed.

According to the document, 0% tax has been proposed on sun simulator, glass lifter, tabber stringer, hi-speed layup station with ROBOT, motorized visual inspection, buffer before bussing, multi-station for bussing, centering conveyor with visual inspection, fully automatic or semi-automatic laminator with centering, loading, and unloading.

0% tax has also been proposed on automatic inline framing machine, automatic silicon dispenser, direction changer with 90-degree rotator, centering conveyor for sun simulator, hi-pot test equipment, electroluminescence (EL) tester, motorized conveyor, EVA/black sheet cutting machine, ribbon cutting and bending machine, lab test equipment, conveyor belt, laser cutting machine for cell, and cell sorting machine and tester.