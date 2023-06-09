Solar Inverters to Become Tax Free After Budget 2023-24

The federal government has proposed 0% tax on parts of solar inverters, the Finance Bill 2023-24, which is available with ProPakistani, has revealed.

According to the document, this tax is applicable only to assemblers/manufacturers of solar inverters registered under the Sales Tax Act 1990.

Moreover, 0% tax on several other items including the control board, power board, charge controller board A/C, charge controller PV, DC board, LCD display, display board, AC input and output terminal, battery input terminals, PV terminals, casings (plastic/steel), circuit board for inverters, stuffed PCBs for inverters has been proposed.