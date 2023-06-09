Telecom Services and Packages to Get Cheaper as Govt Cuts Tax Rate in Budget 2023-24

The federal government has reduced the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on telecommunication services from 19.5 percent to 16 percent in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while presenting the federal budget on Friday said the government had decided to decrease FED on telecom services.

Last year, the federal excise duty on telecom services was increased to 19.5 percent from 16 percent by former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. For FY24, the FED on telecom services has been reduced and is expected to ease pressure on businesses and most definitely the end-user.

More details will be added accordingly.