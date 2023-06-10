2,143 Couples Set World Record for Mass Wedding in India

Most people dream of their wedding day being the most special and memorable, and they go to great lengths to make it so. But one group of couples in India took their wedding planning to the next level.

On May 26, 2,143 couples got married in less than 6 hours in Baran, a city in Rajasthan. This set two world records, for the most weddings in 12 hours and the most weddings in a day (24 hours). The record was previously held by 963 Yemeni couples who married in 2013.

The event was organized by a registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan. The trust’s goal was to help disadvantaged couples get married and start their lives together. The wedding was officiated by government officials and religious leaders, and the couples received a variety of gifts from the trust, including jewelry, appliances, furniture, and household goods.