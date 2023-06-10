Cyclone Biparjoy is Less Than 1000 Km Away From Karachi

The powerful cyclone, Biparjoy, is currently making its way north-northeast over the east-central Arabian Sea, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The cyclone is located approximately 910 kilometers south of Karachi, 890 kilometers south of Thatta, and 990 kilometers southeast of Ormara.

PMD reports that the cyclone has maximum sustained surface winds of 120-130 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 150 km/h. Favorable conditions such as warm sea surface temperatures, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence are contributing to the cyclone’s intensification.

There is still uncertainty regarding the cyclone’s landfall location. Some predict that it will make landfall along the Makran-North Oman coast, while others suggest that it could hit the Indian Gujarat-Sindh coast. PMD expects the cyclone to continue moving north-northeast for the next 18-24 hours before slightly recurving north-northwest.

The Met. department is urging residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions. These include staying indoors if possible, closing all windows and doors, securing loose outdoor objects, and having a plan in place in case of power outages or flooding. Fishermen are also advised to avoid venturing out to sea until the cyclone has passed.