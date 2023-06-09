NDMA Holds Emergency Meeting as Cyclone Changes Direction Toward Pakistan

Pakistan’s coastal areas are currently under no threat from the approaching storm caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, announced Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during a special NEOC session.

The session focused on proactive measures to manage disasters effectively and urged the general public to stay informed and follow the guidance of local authorities during any potential emergency situations caused by the cyclone.

The meeting was headed by Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, along with key stakeholders. He instructed Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to conduct a needs assessment at local level and deploy manpower as well as machinery where required.

Cyclone Biparjoy has moved further northeastward towards Pakistan over the Arabian Sea in the last 12 hours, creating a significant cyclonic threat for the country’s coastal areas.

Chief meteorologist Dr. S. Sarfaraz of the Met department said:

It’s likely to move further in the north-northwest direction. Sea conditions are very high around the system centre with maximum wave height 25-28 feet. If the distance (between the cyclone and the city) reduces to 600km, we may experience high clouds. The system is likely to take four days to reach Oman and then it may influence weather conditions in the coastal areas of Balochistan.

However, as mentioned earlier, those regions are still safe from the cyclone, at least for now.