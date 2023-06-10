Eyman Fatima Expresses Her Confidence Ahead of Asia Cup

Emerging Pakistani cricketer, Eyman Fatima, has claimed that she has always prioritized power-hitting whenever she practices due to her passion for aggressive batting.

Fatima stated that her endeavor is to channel her dedication and efforts into practice, which will then translate into match-winning performances.

“All of us girls are enthusiastic about the Asia Cup, and I am eagerly waiting for the opportunity to contribute to propelling my team to victory through my playing style,” she said.

Speaking about her journey, the Sargodha-born cricketer mentioned that it was her father’s desire to see her play international cricket and represent Pakistan.

The emerging cricketer also mentioned that she used to play tape ball cricket with boys in Sargodha, where she started honing her power-hitting skills before moving to Lahore.

“I joined the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy in Lahore, and Sir Ahmed, the coach at the academy, has been a tremendous source of motivation for me,” Fatima added.

When talking about her experience in the Under-19 World Cup, she described it as a remarkable learning experience that provided an opportunity to compete against other players.

“I had the chance to learn about the training and fitness routines of international players. They generously shared their experiences and knowledge with us,” she concluded.