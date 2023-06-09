Pakistani Kickboxer Abdullah Chandio Ready for Two Fights in Dubai

Pakistani kickboxer Abdullah Shakeel Chandio is ready to participate in two fights tomorrow at FCC in Dubai.

Abdullah Shakeel Chandio is gearing up for an extraordinary event in Dubai on June 10. The Fight Club Championship (FCC) is set to witness an intriguing event as Abdullah prepares to take on two opponents in a single night. While his first potential rival, Zarka Manu, has been revealed, the identity of his second opponent remains unknown. The first fight is scheduled to begin at 5 PM tomorrow.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Gives Bold Suggestion to PCB Regarding Asia Cup

Abdullah has already made waves in the world of kickboxing with a remarkable knockout victory over India’s Shuhaib in his inaugural international fight last October. Armed with that triumph, Abdullah will approach the FCC arena with unwavering confidence and determination.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Says Pakistan Can Win ODI World Cup in India

Enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this unique double-header, recognizing the immense physical and mental strength required for such a demanding challenge. As the event draws closer, fans and experts alike eagerly await a night of exhilarating action, as Abdullah seeks to showcase his skill, agility, and unwavering resolve. The outcome of both fights will undoubtedly shape the future of this talented athlete’s career.