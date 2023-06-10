FIA Arrests Three Suspects for Stealing Credit Card Info

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle raided two illegal call centers in Karachi on Friday, arresting three suspects for allegedly stealing credit card data from Pakistani and United States (US) citizens.

The suspects, identified as Zaigham Javed, Saim, and Owais Alamgir, were caught red-handed while making a fake call to a US citizen. The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects posed as bank employees and called people to trick them into revealing their personal information, including their credit card numbers.

The suspects then used this information to make fraudulent purchases. The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects purchased the data of US citizens through social media. The raiding teams also recovered other devices from the suspects’ possession and lodged two cases against them.

FIA has warned the public to be vigilant and not to share their personal information with strangers. The agency has also urged people to report any suspicious activity to the FIA Cybercrime Circle.