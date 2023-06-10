Prices for Locally Assembled and Imported Smartphones Remain Unchanged

The federal government has announced the annual budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

There have been no changes in taxes for locally assembled and imported smartphones, meaning prices are going to remain unaffected for the time being.

However, multiple reports from sources had revealed that there have been discussions on multiple proposals to decrease the tax on smartphones, but there has been no change whatsoever. This means that the previously announced tax rates are still applicable today.

Here are the current rates.

Current Rates

These are the various taxes that you will be liable to pay if you are importing a phone through Ali Express or any eCommerce website online.

1. Regulatory Duty (USD)

If $1 to $30 = Rs. 180

If $30 to $100 = Rs. 1,800

If $100 to $200 = Rs. 2,700

If $200 to $350 = Rs. 3,600

If $350 to $500 = Rs. 10,500

If $500+ = Rs. 18,500

2. Sales Tax (USD)

If $1 to $30 = Rs. 150

If $30 to $100 = Rs. 1,470

If $100 to $200 = Rs. 1,870

If $200 to $350 = Rs. 1,930

If $350 to $500 = Rs. 6,000

If $500+ = Rs. 10,300

3. WHT – Withholding Tax (USD)

If $1 to $30 = Rs. 70

If $30 to $100 = Rs.

If $100 to $200 = Rs. 930

If $200 to $350 = Rs. 970

If $350 to $500 = Rs. 3000

If $500+ = Rs. 5200

4. IT Duty = 9%

5. Mobile Levy (PKR)

If Rs. 10,000 – 40,000 = Rs. 1,000

If Rs. 40,000 to 80,000 = Rs. 3,000

If over Rs. 80,000 = Rs. 5,000

6. Provincial Tax = 0.9%

Add the above values and you will get the exact amount you will have to pay.