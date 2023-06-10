Prices for Locally Assembled and Imported Smartphones Remain Unchanged

The federal government has announced the annual budget for the financial year 2023-2024.
There have been no changes in taxes for locally assembled and imported smartphones, meaning prices are going to remain unaffected for the time being.
However, multiple reports from sources had revealed that there have been discussions on multiple proposals to decrease the tax on smartphones, but there has been no change whatsoever. This means that the previously announced tax rates are still applicable today.
Here are the current rates.
Current Rates
1. Regulatory Duty (USD)
- If $1 to $30 = Rs. 180
- If $30 to $100 = Rs. 1,800
- If $100 to $200 = Rs. 2,700
- If $200 to $350 = Rs. 3,600
- If $350 to $500 = Rs. 10,500
- If $500+ = Rs. 18,500
2. Sales Tax (USD)
- If $1 to $30 = Rs. 150
- If $30 to $100 = Rs. 1,470
- If $100 to $200 = Rs. 1,870
- If $200 to $350 = Rs. 1,930
- If $350 to $500 = Rs. 6,000
- If $500+ = Rs. 10,300
3. WHT – Withholding Tax (USD)
- If $1 to $30 = Rs. 70
- If $30 to $100 = Rs.
- If $100 to $200 = Rs. 930
- If $200 to $350 = Rs. 970
- If $350 to $500 = Rs. 3000
- If $500+ = Rs. 5200
4. IT Duty = 9%
5. Mobile Levy (PKR)
- If Rs. 10,000 – 40,000 = Rs. 1,000
- If Rs. 40,000 to 80,000 = Rs. 3,000
- If over Rs. 80,000 = Rs. 5,000
6. Provincial Tax = 0.9%
Add the above values and you will get the exact amount you will have to pay.