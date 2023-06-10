UAE-Pakistan to Sign Landmark Deal for Prisoner Exchange

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are discussing an agreement to exchange offenders. The deal is expected to be signed soon, according to a senior official.

During a meeting with the Pakistani Journalist Forum, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE, said that the embassy is working on the agreement, allowing Pakistani prisoners in the UAE to serve part of their sentence in Pakistan.

This has been a longstanding request from the Pakistani community, and the ambassador is hopeful it will happen soon.

Recently, three suspects were shifted from UAE to Pakistan for alleged crimes of abduction and sexual assault.

UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani community outside of Pakistan. The two countries have strong economic, political, and cultural ties.

Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi informed the media delegation about the Pakistan Embassy’s efforts for the community’s welfare in UAE. The media delegation discussed topics such as promoting a positive image of Pakistan, highlighting the community’s contributions, and suggesting ideas for community welfare.

The ambassador also praised the role of UAE media in showcasing Pakistan’s positive image. He encouraged them to feature Pakistani culture, food, sports, and successful individuals.