Govt Allocates Just Rs. 97 Billion for Education in Budget 2023-24

The government has earmarked Rs. 97.098 billion for Education Affairs and Services in the federal budget for 2023-24 against the revised allocation of Rs. 91.777 billion for the current fiscal year, showing an increase of around 5.5 percent.

Pakistan’s public expenditure on education as a percentage of GDP is estimated at 1.7 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 against 1.4 percent for the last fiscal year, which is the lowest in the region.

ALSO READ Govt Proposes Incentives for Agriculture Sector in Budget 2023-24

The bulk of expenditure of Rs. 76.589 billion has been allocated for Tertiary Education Affairs and Services in budget 2023-24, which is 79 percent of the total allocation under this head.

The government has earmarked Rs. 4.468 billion for pre-primary & primary education affairs for 2023-24 against Rs. 3.786 billion for 2022-23, Rs. 10.778 billion earmarked for Secondary Education Affairs & Services for 2023-24 against Rs. 8.863 billion for 2022-23, Rs. 3.698 billion for administration against the revised Rs. 2.010 billion for 2022-23 which was later revised to Rs. 2.430 billion.

After the 18th Constitutional amendment, education as a subject has been devolved to provinces, and the federal government mainly finances higher education.

ALSO READ Telecom Services and Packages to Get Cheaper as Govt Cuts Tax Rate in Budget 2023-24

According to the budget documents Rs. 59.71 billion has been earmarked for Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2023-24 against Rs. 44.718 billion for 2022-23.