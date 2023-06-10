UAE to Punish People Blocking Emergency Vehicles

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are reminding drivers about the importance of giving way to emergency vehicles on the country’s roads. Failure to do so can result in fines and traffic points.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has shared a video on social media stressing the need to obey traffic laws and give way to emergency vehicles. This reminder comes as a response to instances where motorists have failed to give way to ambulances, police cars, and other emergency vehicles.

According to the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the penalties for not giving way to emergency vehicles include a fine of AED 3,000 ($817), a 30-day vehicle impoundment, and the addition of six traffic points to the driver’s record.

These measures discourage drivers from blocking emergency vehicles that may be on life-saving missions.

Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic outlines various safety and control measures for motorists in the UAE. It specifically declares that it is an offense to hinder emergency vehicles, including ambulances, police cars, and official convoys.

To monitor and enforce traffic regulations, the Ministry of Interior conducts regular patrols and uses dashcam recordings and surveillance cameras on roads across the country.