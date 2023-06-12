Dubai is Now The World’s Third Most Prominent City

Dubai has achieved an impressive feat by securing a third place among the top 10 prominent global cities, surpassing well-known cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney, Johannesburg, Paris, and San Francisco. The rankings were determined by The Economist, a UK-based publication.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Twitter on Friday to share this remarkable accomplishment. He stressed that Dubai’s performance over the past three years was instrumental in securing this position.

According to The Economist recent index, Dubai secured the third position among ten prominent global cities, reflecting its performance over the last three years. This great achievement can be attributed to the visionary leadership of @HHShkMohd and the ambitious targets set by… pic.twitter.com/sLeYNpHlcQ — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 9, 2023

Sheikh Hamdan attributed this achievement to the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He also highlighted the ambitious targets set by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which played a crucial role in supporting Dubai’s aspiration to become one of the world’s leading urban economies.

D33, launched by Sheikh Mohammed in January of this year, aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy in the next decade and solidify its position among the top three global cities.

Expressing his gratitude, the Dubai Crown Prince extended his thanks to all government and semi-government entities, as well as private sector partners. He commended their unity and teamwork, which contributed to elevating Dubai’s global standing across various sectors.

Here are the top ten most prominent cities in the world: