You Can Now Start a Business in UAE in Just 45 Minutes

Setting up a new business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become faster and easier thanks to the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone).

It has introduced a speedy business setup process that allows entrepreneurs to get their licenses within 45 minutes. With a wide selection of 1,500 business activities to choose from, aspiring business owners, especially in the publishing, creative, and allied industries, can find the perfect fit for their ventures.

ALSO READ Authorities Ordered to Urgently Clear Kalam Road

SPC Free Zone is the world’s first publishing Free Zone of its kind, providing a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to become part of the region’s largest publishing ecosystem.

By taking advantage of this innovative setup process, business owners can save time and money while launching their ventures in a business-friendly environment.

To support entrepreneurs even further, SPC Free Zone offers a special package that reduces business licensing and set-up costs.

This package includes all the necessary document processing, such as the memorandum of association, lease agreements, share certificates, and certificates of formation. It also covers important administrative processes like e-channel registration, establishment card issuance, and UAE residency within five days. This package offers tremendous value for a fee of AED 14,500 ($3,950).

ALSO READ How to Apply for UAE Visa With Etihad Airways

By choosing SPC Free Zone, new businesses will not only benefit from the quick setup process but also gain access to a range of exceptional business support services. These services include assistance with corporate banking, flexible office options (furnished or customizable unfurnished spaces), and the region’s only print-on-demand printing facility.

Additionally, businesses will have strategic access to seaports on both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, benefit from low operating costs, and receive expert assistance, ensuring a strong foundation for growth and success.