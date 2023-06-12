Low-Income Patients Struggle Due to Rising Medicine Prices

The high cost of essential medications has made it difficult for many patients to access the treatment they need, especially those from low-income families. This issue has been exacerbated by limited funding for healthcare programs like the Sehat Insaf Card.

Recently, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) increased the price of medicine used to treat chronic conditions such as cancer, hypertension, and diabetes. This has made it even more challenging for patients to afford their treatment.

DRAP approved a 14 percent price increase for a range of essential medications, including those used to treat cancer, hypertension, bacterial infections, anaphylaxis, diabetes insipidus, and diabetes mellitus. As a result, many patients are unable to access the treatment they need.

Aslam Pervez, the General Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at the Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association (PCDA), acknowledged the difficulties faced by low-income patients due to the high cost of 29 essential medications. He attributed this to the rising dollar rate and reliance on foreign drug companies. Pervez stated that he would request DRAP to review drug prices and monitor the policies of manufacturers.