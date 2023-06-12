Pakistanis Who’ve Thrown Their Hats in the Ring for Lanka Premier League Auction

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that over 500 renowned players have registered for the upcoming auction of the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
In addition to three-star cricketers, who have signed direct contracts with different franchises, 34 other renowned Pakistani cricketers have registered for the upcoming edition.
The much-awaited auction ceremony for the fourth edition of the franchise cricket will take place on June 11, with the tournament scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 22.
Last month, it was reported that Colombo Strikers signed Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, while Kandy Falcons picked left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman before the auction.
As per media reports, former cricketers, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, and left-arm pacers, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan are among the 34 Pakistani players registered for the event.
Here is the complete list of registered Pakistani cricketers:
|Wahab Riaz
|Shoaib Malik
|Imad Wasim
|Muhammad Hasnain
|Azam Khan
|Imam-ul-Haq
|Faheem Ashraf
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Mohammad Haris
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|Usman Shinwari
|Asif Ali
|Haider Ali
|Muhammad Hafeez
|Umar Akmal
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Rumman Raees
|Fawad Alam
|Usman Qadir
|Yasir Shah
|Haris Sohail
|Saim Ayub
|Anwar Ali
|Sohail Khan
|Muhammad Irfan
|Qasim Akram
|Muhammad Nawaz
|Mohammad Wasim Jr
|Sharjeel Khan
|Zaman Khan
|Aamer Jamal
|Sohaib Maqsood
|Abdullah Shafique
|Mir Hamza