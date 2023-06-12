Pakistanis Who’ve Thrown Their Hats in the Ring for Lanka Premier League Auction

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that over 500 renowned players have registered for the upcoming auction of the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

In addition to three-star cricketers, who have signed direct contracts with different franchises, 34 other renowned Pakistani cricketers have registered for the upcoming edition.

The much-awaited auction ceremony for the fourth edition of the franchise cricket will take place on June 11, with the tournament scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 22.

Last month, it was reported that Colombo Strikers signed Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, while Kandy Falcons picked left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman before the auction.

As per media reports, former cricketers, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, and left-arm pacers, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan are among the 34 Pakistani players registered for the event.

Here is the complete list of registered Pakistani cricketers: