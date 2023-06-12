Pakistan’s Proposed ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Unveiled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared the draft schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As per the proposed schedule, Pakistan will play group-stage matches at five different venues during the mega event, with their campaign kicking off on October 6.

The Men in Green will lock horns with arch-rivals India on October 15 in a highly-anticipated game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The national team will face qualifiers on October 6 and 12 in their first and second games in Hyderabad before moving to Bengaluru to face Australia on October 20.

The Babar Azam-led side will then face Afghanistan and South Africa on October 23 and October 27 in Chennai, respectively, while they will play against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31.

The Green Shirts will come face to face against New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 in a day match and will play their last match against England in Kolkata on November 12.