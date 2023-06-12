Sindh Braces for Strong Winds and Heavy Rain as Biparjoy Cyclone Moves Closer

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (Biparjoy) over the east-central Arabian Sea is currently located at 19.5°N and 67.7°E and 600 km south of Karachi and 580 km south of Thatta and is likely to move further northward till 14 June (Morning).

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100 Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot districts from 13 to 17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy and accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Nawabshah, Sanghar, from 14-16 June.

While rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Makran coast during the period.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 14 June (Wednesday).

Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, and Lahore on 13 and 14 June.

More rain-dust/thunderstorm with a few hailstorms (isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, Jhelum, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G.Khan, Multan, Kot Adu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan from 15 to 18 June with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts and Advice:

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Katcha houses), including solar panels, etc. from 14 (evening/night) to 17 June.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements and may cause coastal flooding during the period.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm and extremely heavy falls.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.