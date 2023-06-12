Peshawar Grapples With 136% Surge in Crime

A police report has revealed a significant 136 percent rise in the crime rate in Peshawar during the first five months of this year compared to last year.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Safaran Anwar has acknowledged the challenges presented by the rise in crimes and acts of terrorism. He stressed the importance of utilizing technology and enhancing investigation techniques to bring about positive changes.

ALSO READ Indian Army Officer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Soldier’s Wife

The report points out a considerable rise in homicides, with 232 people losing their lives in Peshawar this year. This represents a 136 percent increase compared to the first five months of last year.

In addition, there has been an increase in attempted murders, with 360 incidents reported this year, compared to 310 cases during the same period last year.

ALSO READ IJP Road to Get Special Lane For Slow Drivers

The number of injuries reported was 216, slightly lower than the 224 injuries reported in various crime incidents during the corresponding period last year.

Robbery incidents have seen a significant 102 percent increase, with 79 cases reported this year compared to 39 cases during the first five months of last year. Moreover, 29 rape cases have been reported within the current year’s timeframe.