Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family is Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates Combined

The Abu Dhabi royal family leads a life of unparalleled luxury, surpassing the combined wealth of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. They enjoy extravagant possessions like a massive megayacht, where they even play golf, and a palace three times larger than the Pentagon. Additionally, their private jet fleet rivals that of entire airlines.

Similar to the wealthy Al-Thani and Al-Saud families of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the House of Nahyan in Abu Dhabi controls significant sovereign wealth funds.

ALSO READ Govt to Put in Place Foolproof Mechanism to Control Profit Shifting by Multinationals

Notably, they have a hand in the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company, which together hold assets valued at around $1 trillion. Their vast wealth is not solely dependent on oil. They also make investments in diverse ventures, such as Rihanna’s lingerie line and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Experts estimate their family’s net worth to be at least $300 billion.

Following in the footsteps of their father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding figure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the sons now wield substantial influence over the family fortune.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also known as MBZ, serves as the President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. This immense wealth allows them to have the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, named after Sheikh Khalifa ibn Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of their contributions.

Qasr Al-Watan Palace

A striking symbol of their elegance is the presidential palace of UAE, called Qasr Al-Watan, located in Abu Dhabi. Constructed at a cost of $490 million, this architectural marvel ranks among the top 20 landmarks worldwide in terms of art and culture.

ALSO READ Govt to Increase Petroleum Tax to Rs. 60 Per Liter Without Parliament Approval

Its stunning facade is created from white granite and limestone. Within the palace’s east wing lies a library housing over 50,000 books that focus on the cultural, social, and political history of the country.

Global Properties Owned by Al Nahyan

According to a document from 2015, Expanding their investment portfolio globally, Sheikh Khalifa’s real estate holdings are valued at nearly $7 billion. These properties span exclusive neighborhoods in London, earning him the nickname of the secret landlord of the city.

Some even claim that his British real estate empire surpasses that of the Duke of Westminster, a 29-year-old billionaire aristocrat who owns massive portions of London. In addition to their vast property holdings, the Al-Nahyan family has a dozen palaces worldwide, including the Chateau de Baillon in France.

Al Nahyan Aircraft Fleet

The billionaire family owns a massive fleet of aircraft, which includes eight planes. Among them are Airbus A320-200 and three Boeing 787-9. MBZ, in particular, has a personal collection that stands out, featuring a Boeing 747 worth $450 million and a Boeing 787 valued at $180 million.

Manchester City FC

Another influential member of the family, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, owns the Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment (ADUG). As the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, he acquired Manchester City Football Club from Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra. Through ADUG, Sheikh Mansour enjoys majority ownership of the City Football Group, which controls prominent football clubs such as Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City, and New York City.

Via Luxury Launches