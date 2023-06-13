Govt to Put in Place Foolproof Mechanism to Control Profit Shifting by Multinationals

The government has decided to place a foolproof mechanism to control ongoing “profit shifting” by multinational companies to foreign jurisdictions to evade taxes in Pakistan.

This was disclosed by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad before the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

According to the FBR officials, under the Finance Bill 2023, the definition of associates for income tax purposes expanded to include transactions with person resident in zero-taxed jurisdictions.

The “tax avoidance scheme” is used by multinational companies in connivance with their foreign associates or offshore companies. There is also nexus of the multinational companies with their offshore companies to avail the “tax avoidance scheme”.

ALSO READ SECP Registers 2,539 Companies in May 2023

During the committee proceedings, FBR Member Inland Revenue Policy informed that the loopholes in the existing law have been removed to check transactions between the multinational companies and their sister or parent companies where profits are shifted aboard for the purpose of tax avoidance.

However, the FBR has to prove that such kind of arrangement is going on between the local company and the foreign associate to avoid taxes, FBR Member added.

The definition of ‘associates’ is proposed to be significantly widened to also include the following: