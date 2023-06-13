News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Commuters Suffer as Quetta-Karachi Highway Gets Blocked for 10 Hours

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 13, 2023 | 1:26 pm

The Karachi-Quetta national highway has been blocked for over 10 hours at Wadh, an area in Balochistan, amidst an ongoing demonstration seeking the release of a youth who has been allegedly kidnapped.

The blockade has caused a major disruption, with hundreds of vehicles stranded along the Khuzdar national highway. Distressed passengers were forced to spend the night in their vehicles due to the unexpected ordeal.

The Karachi-Quetta national highway, spanning a distance of 813 kilometers from Karachi to Chaman, serves as a crucial transportation route. Unfortunately, the demonstration has paralyzed traffic, leaving travelers and logistics severely affected.

Firmly standing their ground, the protestors have refused to end the demonstration until their demands are met. As the situation remains unresolved, the blockade continues, exaggerating the struggles of those caught in the impasse.

The authorities are yet to respond to the SOS calls of the locals as they demand an amicable resolution to the issue.


