Islamabad’s Famous IJP Road Gets a New Name

Islamabad’s famous and extremely busy IJP Road remodeling project is finally near completion. With a refreshed look and feel, the road has been given a new name as well.

According to a tweet from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Federal Cabinet has rechristened IJP Road as ‘Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road’.

The decision has received mixed feedback from the netizens. Some commenters said that it is a good step to honor the memory of a great martyred soldier, while others argue that renaming a main thoroughfare will create difficulties for new commuters and local businesses in the area.

A recent media report stated that the municipal agency has decided to construct service lanes on Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road to accommodate slow-moving vehicles.

The official stated that the addition of service lanes to the project’s design would be of great assistance to ‘slow commuters’. The civic agency will also beautify service lanes with green belts and flowers, giving the commuters a green appearance.

While the road’s official opening date is still uncertain, the project will be completed soon. The administration has received some criticism from the people for deciding to construct the service lane “at the eleventh hour”.