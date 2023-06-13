foodpanda Partners with SIEHS to Enhance Rider Safety

foodpanda, the leading food delivery service in the country, conducted a comprehensive basic life support training session for its dedicated riders last week.

The company recognizes the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of its riders, who serve as the backbone of the food delivery service.

The daily responsibilities of foodpanda riders require them to navigate through busy streets, face unpredictable weather conditions, and encounter various road hazards. Moreover, accidents and medical emergencies can occur unexpectedly. In light of these challenges, foodpanda organized a training session in collaboration with the Sindh Integrated Emergency Health Service (SIEHS) at its office in Karachi.

The training session focused on equipping foodpanda riders with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide first aid, CPR, and other life-saving interventions in emergency situations.

Through this initiative, foodpanda aims to ensure that its riders are well-prepared to handle unforeseen events and can effectively respond to accidents and medical emergencies that may occur while on duty.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda, stated: “Our riders are an invaluable part of the foodpanda family, and their safety and well-being are our utmost priority. We believe that providing them with basic life support training is essential, given the challenges they face during their daily tasks.

This training equips them with the skills and confidence to respond promptly and effectively in emergency situations. We are committed to continuously enhancing the safety measures and support systems for our riders.”

The collaboration with SIEHS allowed foodpanda to leverage the expertise of trained professionals in emergency healthcare, ensuring the highest standard of training for its riders. The session provided hands-on demonstrations, theoretical knowledge, and practical exercises to enhance the riders’ preparedness for emergencies.

The basic life support training session not only equips foodpanda riders with life-saving skills but also fosters a culture of safety and preparedness within the organization. foodpanda remains dedicated to the well-being of its riders and will continue to explore initiatives that prioritize their safety while delivering an exceptional food delivery experience.