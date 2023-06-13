Govt Launches 10-Year Plan to Conquer Plastic Pollution

The federal government has unveiled a comprehensive 10-year strategy to tackle plastic pollution. Spearheaded by the climate change ministry, this initiative will be carried out with provincial governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

At its core, the plan aims to curtail the consumption of plastic bags and other disposable plastics, simultaneously fostering recycling efforts and waste reduction measures.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Top Electricity Defaulters Go Viral on Social Media

The government is actively seeking feedback from trade organizations and the general public regarding this ambitious plan.

Plastic pollution poses a grave threat to our environment, with an alarming annual production estimate of 78 million tons, a mere 14 percent of which is recycled. The remaining majority finds its way into landfills, oceans, and other natural habitats, wreaking havoc on ecosystems. This takes a toll on wildlife, contaminates waterways, and contributes to the adverse effects of climate change.

ALSO READ Cyclone Biparjoy is Now Less Than 500 Km Away From Karachi

The government’s plan represents a commendable stride toward combating this crisis. However, it is crucial for all individuals to actively participate to effect meaningful change. By adopting simple yet impactful practices such as using reusable bags, straws, and utensils, as well as embracing recycling and composting whenever feasible, people can significantly reduce their plastic footprint.

Businesses can also contribute by minimizing their reliance on single-use plastics and by offering recycling and composting facilities for their patrons.