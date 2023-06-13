Karachi’s Top Electricity Defaulters Go Viral on Social Media

Power theft and unpaid bills are major factors that lead to increased load shedding in the country. In Karachi, a list of 20 major electricity bill defaulters has gone viral on social media, with a combined debt of Rs. 9 million.

Many of these individuals have ignored their bills for years and continue to refuse to pay, even after the list was made public.

Three notable cases among the defaulters are a water hydrant in Nazimabad, a tubewell in Gadap town, and a madrasa. Despite having their electricity disconnected and receiving legal notices, they haven’t paid their outstanding bills for three years. K-Electric’s spokesperson has confirmed the existence of the list on social media and stated that it is being reviewed.

These defaulters are not only causing problems in their own areas but also affecting the entire city. Their actions, along with power theft, contribute to the circular debt issue, which has serious repercussions for the energy sector.