Pakistan is Seeing a Rise in Colon Cancer Cases

A seminar on colon cancer was held on Monday at the Oncology Department of King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

The chief guest was Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, and the event was attended by the President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Vice Chancellor (VC) Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC KEMU Prof Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, and others.

Dr. Javed Akram spoke about the increasing rate of colon cancer in Pakistan and stressed the importance of serving patients. He also advocated for the establishment of a national-level registry for colon cancer and assured that the Punjab government would cooperate in this effort.

Dr. Akram also emphasized the importance of early detection through screening. He congratulated the organizers for arranging the seminar. Prof. Mahmood Ayaz gave a lecture on the causes and treatment methods of colon cancer, including robotic surgery techniques.