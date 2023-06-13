Record-Breaking Number of Couples Marry in Abu Dhabi Civil Court

Abu Dhabi’s civil marriage court has hit a remarkable milestone, with over 10,000 couples marrying since its first wedding in December 2021.

The court’s popularity continues to surge, as it receives approximately 40 to 60 applications per day, resulting in a tally of 5,000 registered marriages in its inaugural year. In fact, just last month, the court celebrated an additional 1,400 civil marriages, underscoring its growing appeal.

ALSO READ Students of This Prestigious University Will Not Get Laptops Under PM Laptop Scheme

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court offers a non-Sharia process, giving couples an opportunity to marry and divorce. To enhance convenience, applicants can easily submit their marriage applications online for a fee of AED 300 ($81).

For those seeking a fast service, an express option was introduced in August, allowing couples to tie the knot within 24 hours of their application at a higher cost of AED 2,500.

It is important to note that this service is open to both residents and tourists, including Muslims. However, Emiratis are not allowed to marry at the court. As part of the application process, couples planning to wed are required to present their passport and Emirates ID if they are UAE residents. Furthermore, individuals who have been previously married must provide valid evidence of the dissolution of their previous marriage.

In cases where couples wish to submit a marriage or premarital agreement, they have the option to include it with their civil marriage application. However, it is essential to bear in mind that officially validating the agreement incurs an additional cost of AED 950.

ALSO READ Bykea Targeted By Malicious Indian Hackers Cursing at Pakistan

Moving on to the actual marriage ceremony, it is a concise affair, typically lasting around 15 minutes.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department revealed that the court’s services have attracted individuals from over 150 different nationalities. The most common nationalities among the couples availing themselves of the service include those from the Philippines and India, followed closely by UK, Pakistan, Egypt, the US, Russia, Morocco, and Lebanon.

Notably, the court has also facilitated marriages for three Iranian couples and one couple from Saudi Arabia. The court also registered its first marriage between an Israeli couple in September.