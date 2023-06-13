Bykea Targeted By Malicious Indian Hackers Cursing at Pakistan

Popular ride-hailing app Bykea was briefly attacked by Indian hackers. Bykea users around the country started receiving notifications with hackers cursing at Pakistan.

Here is the notification.

The smartphone app also showed the same message, but it was still fully usable. It is safe to say that the hack did not disrupt anything and was only an exploit to display a message to everyone.

Bykea’s main website, however, remained unscathed and the app is no longer showing any malicious messages.

There is no confirmation whether this was an attack from Indian hackers, but the wording makes it clear enough. We also tried reaching out to Bykea for an official comment on the matter, but we are yet to receive a response.

According to information received from analysts, this hack was likely targeted at Bykea’s marketing comms tools, which are responsible for sending push notifications to consumers. This is usually a third-party product.

We will update this space with more information soon.