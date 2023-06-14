Dar Urges for Measures to Help Restore PIA Flights to US, Europe

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday directed the relevant stakeholders to take the required measures so flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to the US, UK, and Europe are resumed at the earliest.

The minister chaired a meeting on Civil Aviation issues at Finance Division today. Secretary Aviation briefed the Chair on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, and enhancement of state capacity in aviation.

The meeting discussed pragmatic options to resolve those issues without affecting the service provision and to raise the standards of aviation in Pakistan to match international practices. The meeting also discussed the legal and financial hurdles being faced by the aviation sector in this regard and deliberated upon the prospects and opportunities available.

The finance minister appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for the improvement of standards of aviation in the country and committed to supporting the aviation sector.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Aviation, Secretary Law and Justice DG CAA, DG ASF, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.