Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Launch in July

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is set to make its debut on July 11. Interestingly, this launch date is just one day before the unveiling of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), which occurred on July 12 last year.

The London-based tech brand’s second smartphone will be revealed to the world through a live stream event starting at 8 PM PKT.

Nothing has already confirmed some key specifications for the Phone (2). It will boast a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 4,700 mAh battery.

In a commitment to customer satisfaction, Carl Pei, the company’s founder, has also assured users that the upcoming device will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

As for its appearance, the Phone (2) is expected to retain the see-through design of its predecessor, but with the addition of rounded sides, giving it a more modern aesthetic compared to the previous boxy look.

There is no word on pricing or availability yet, but the phone is likely not coming to Pakistan, at least officially. The Nothing Phone (1) has been unofficially available in Pakistan for a while and we expect the same from the Phone (2).

ALSO READ Nothing Phone (2) Appears in First Official Teaser

Either way, Nothing is going to reveal more details about its upcoming phone through its ongoing teaser campaign soon. Stay tuned.