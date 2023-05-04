Nothing Phone (2) Appears in First Official Teaser

Nothing is set to release its second smartphone this summer, which is expected to be a high-end device powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This will be a departure from the first, which was powered by the upper mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and was well received for its standout transparent design.

As for its successor, we now have a teaser image that shows a glimpse of the back of the Phone (2).

The image reveals a textured area with sloping lines and circular shapes, as well as a red LED that is likely the video recording indicator seen on the Phone (1).

While there isn’t much information to be gleaned from the teaser, we can expect to learn more from Nothing in the months leading up to the launch of the Phone (2). Nothing has already been confirmed that the phone will launch during summer this year, but we don’t have a precise launch date as of yet.

The Nothing Phone (1) launched in July last year, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a July launch for the Phone (2). The British phone maker will most likely have some accessories to show off as well. The company has released the Ear 1, Ear 2, and Ear Stick wireless earbuds so far and there may be more to see at the upcoming launch event.